Scorpio: Your optimistic outlook will leave a strong impression on those around you. Be cautious in financial matters today, as relying blindly on others’ advice could lead to losses. This is an excellent day to draw attention effortlessly, but avoid being submissive in love—mutual respect is key. Neglecting important tasks for trivial activities may cause problems, so prioritize wisely. In married life, giving each other space will help strengthen the bond. Remember, positive thinking holds transformative power—consider reading something uplifting or watching an inspiring film to boost your spirits. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.