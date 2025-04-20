Scorpio: Stimulate your mind today by diving into something interesting to read. Consider placing any extra funds into a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. It's a great day to engage in activities with young people—they’ll bring fresh energy into your life. Love is in the air, capturing both your heart and thoughts. If you've been working hard, recognition in the form of a promotion or financial reward may be on the horizon. Although your family may share their concerns with you today, you'll find comfort in retreating into your own space and doing something you truly enjoy. Your life partner may go above and beyond in showing their affection—like a guardian angel by your side. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by donating pure cotton clothes and savory snacks (namkeens) to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.