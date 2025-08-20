Scorpio: Your prompt actions will help resolve a long-standing issue today. However, those who have made investments may face financial setbacks. Family and children will take center stage, bringing both responsibility and joy. A new romance may lift your spirits, keeping you cheerful throughout the day. On the professional front, recognition and rewards might be delayed, leaving you a bit disappointed. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as they could consume your time and energy unnecessarily. Married life will feel fulfilling, as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and showers you with love. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to bring positive growth in your career.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.