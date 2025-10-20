Scorpio: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will grant you ample time to relax and rejuvenate today. You may step into an exciting new opportunity that not only excites you but also brings promising financial rewards. Little ones will fill your day with laughter and warmth, keeping your spirits high. Love reaches new heights—your day may begin with your partner’s smile and end in each other’s dreams. At work, your words will carry weight, and colleagues will genuinely value your opinions. Engaging in voluntary or charitable activities will not only uplift others but also help you see yourself in a more positive light. Expect your partner to surround you with deep affection and take you into a world filled with love and tender emotions. Remedy: Foster harmony in your family life by showing respect and gratitude to wise, fair-minded individuals—such as scholars, intellectuals, and academicians.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1.30 pm.