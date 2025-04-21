Scorpio: You're likely to be drawn to outdoor sports today—great for both body and mind. Embracing meditation and yoga will bring inner peace and lasting benefits. While finances do matter, try not to let money-related concerns strain your relationships. Your spouse will show extra care and warmth. However, you may fall short on a few promises, which could leave your partner a bit upset—clear communication can help ease the mood. At work, your dedication and skill might earn you praise from a senior. Students are encouraged to avoid procrastination today—use your free time wisely and you’ll see great results. Family dynamics could put some pressure on your marriage, but together, you and your partner will handle it with grace and understanding. Remedy: Keep the spark alive in your love life by gifting your partner delicate white flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine—they symbolize purity and affection.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.