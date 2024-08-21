Scorpio: Engage your mind by reading something interesting today. You might want to seek financial advice from your family's elders about managing money and saving and start applying their wisdom in your daily life. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generosity. Don't worry—like ice, your sorrows will melt away today. You'll receive love and support from everyone at work. You might plan to leave the office early to spend quality time with your partner, but heavy traffic could disrupt your plans. It seems you'll be spending quite a bit of money today with your spouse, but it will be worth it for the fantastic time you'll have together. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home for 108 consecutive days to ensure a harmonious and peaceful family life.

• Lucky Color: Gray

• Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM