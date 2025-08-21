Scorpio: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. A neighbor might approach you for a loan—be cautious and check their credibility before lending, as there’s a risk of financial loss. Pending household tasks may also demand your attention. Your beloved will miss you deeply throughout the day; planning a thoughtful surprise could turn it into one of the most memorable days of your life. Those in creative fields are likely to enjoy success, gaining long-awaited recognition and fame. Be open to the advice of others, as it may prove truly beneficial. By the end of the day, you’ll feel on top of the world, with your spouse showering you with love and affection. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek of the Shivling to attract prosperity and strengthen your finances.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.