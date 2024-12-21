Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw positive attention wherever you go. Financially, you will remain strong, as favorable planetary alignments bring multiple opportunities to earn money today. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will create joyful moments for the whole family. Take a moment to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the wonderful times you’ve shared. Your sense of humor will shine as one of your greatest strengths. Your married life will be enriched by an exciting and delightful surprise. Additionally, you might receive a long-awaited phone call from someone special, bringing back cherished memories and a wave of nostalgia. Remedy: Embrace a healthier lifestyle by avoiding alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.