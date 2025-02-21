Scorpio: Occasional setbacks may cause some trouble, so ensure you get ample rest to keep your nervous system functioning well. Today, you might treat your family to a get-together, splurging generously on them. Your home life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. Despite work pressures, your beloved will bring you immense romantic joy. Spending quality time with your spouse in the evening will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. Your married life feels especially fulfilling today. Take the day to relax, embrace the present, and feel grateful—avoid pushing yourself into unnecessary tasks. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.