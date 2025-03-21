Scorpio: Avoid alcohol today, as it may disrupt your sleep and prevent deep rest. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities—take a second look before making any commitments. This is a perfect day to indulge in self-care and do what brings you joy. If you are deeply in tune with love, you may experience an enchanting moment that makes everything else fade away. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. A wonderful evening with your spouse awaits, filled with warmth and connection. Time may seem to slow down, allowing you to relax and recharge. Embrace this much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, donate and incorporate curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.