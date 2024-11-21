Scorpio: Your playful, childlike side will shine today, putting you in a cheerful and lighthearted mood. However, handle all commitments and financial matters with caution to avoid any missteps. Friends will be supportive, but choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Your partner might feel hurt by something you said. Take the initiative to recognize your mistake and reconcile before emotions escalate. Stay focused on your responsibilities at work without relying too much on others for assistance. Tax and insurance matters may require your attention today. On the brighter side, your life partner might shower you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the poor and needy to enhance financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.