Scorpio: Use your high energy today to focus on meaningful tasks. If a family member falls ill, you may encounter financial challenges. However, prioritize their health over monetary concerns for now. Spend quality time with children, instilling good values and teaching them about their responsibilities. Your partner cares deeply for you, which may sometimes lead to frustration. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their concerns and intentions. If you're exploring a new business partnership, gather all relevant information before committing. You'll be brimming with creative ideas today, and the activities you choose could yield rewards beyond what you imagined. Misunderstandings may arise, but open communication will help you manage and resolve any issues smoothly. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to nurture harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.