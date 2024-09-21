Scorpio: Your health will remain in good shape today. Financially, it will be a better day than usual, with opportunities to earn more money. It’s an excellent day for a picnic with your spouse, which will not only lift your spirits but also help resolve any misunderstandings between you. You’ll experience pure and sincere love today. To make the most of the day, remember to carve out some time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. Your partner will express an especially romantic side, making the day even more memorable. You might spend time improving your appearance, which is a productive way to relax. Remedy: Use alum to clean your teeth and avoid any potential issues that could spoil your holiday.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.