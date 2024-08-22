Scorpio: Elderly individuals should pay close attention to their health. Investing in antiques and jewelry is likely to bring you prosperity. The festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate your stress, so be sure to join in rather than just observing from the sidelines. Today, you might experience some heartache in matters of love. It's wise to avoid romantic interactions within the workplace, as they could damage your reputation. If you’re interested in getting closer to someone, maintain a professional distance while at work. When spending time with your spouse tonight, you'll realize the importance of dedicating more time to your relationship. Be careful in bed today, as there's a chance one of you might accidentally get hurt—be gentle with each other. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.