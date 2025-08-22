Scorpio: Trust your instincts—only you know what truly works best for you. Be bold in making quick decisions and ready to embrace their outcomes. Financial challenges may arise today, but with wisdom and smart choices, you can turn setbacks into opportunities for gain. Small improvements at home may enhance its appearance. Be mindful in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. You may feel drawn to solitude, realizing the value of time spent in reflection, which will ultimately benefit you. Avoid outside interference in your marital life, as it could create unnecessary tension. Indulging your love for food, you may relish special delicacies or enjoy a meal at a restaurant serving exotic cuisine. Remedy: Recite the Durga Kavach to attract positive outcomes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.