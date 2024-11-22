Scorpio: Take breaks and relax as much as possible throughout your workday. You might spend more than expected on small household items, which could lead to some mental stress. Avoid interfering in your wife's personal matters without her consent, as it could lead to unnecessary tension. A little sensitivity can easily prevent any conflict. Romantic energy is high today, so embrace the chance to connect meaningfully. Distance yourself from people who don't add value to your life and instead focus on those who uplift you. Your spouse may rekindle memories of your early days of love and romance, adding a delightful spark to your day. Spend quality time watching movies and chatting with loved ones—simple joys can make today truly special. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.