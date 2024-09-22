Scorpio: Hidden issues may arise today, leading to some mental stress. Be mindful of your expenses and focus only on purchasing essentials. Your high energy and enthusiasm can help resolve domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. However, your love life may face some challenges, so approach it with patience. Avoid joint ventures or partnerships today, as they may not work in your favor. Instead, enjoy a relaxing day with a good book or magazine. You might experience a less pleasant side of your spouse today, so be prepared for some moodiness. Remedy: To maintain a harmonious and misunderstanding-free love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown or reddish-colored cows.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.