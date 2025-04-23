Scorpio: Your confidence will be high today, and success is within reach. Before leaving home, take blessings from your elders—it will work in your favor. Pay special attention to your parents' health, as they may need extra care. Be gentle and respectful in your romantic relationship—avoid any harsh words. Delayed plans or proposals are likely to move ahead now. You may end up spending your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV. This could upset your spouse, who might feel neglected. There's also a chance they may say something hurtful out of frustration, which could leave you feeling down. Remedy: To bring joy and peace into your family life, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: maroon.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.