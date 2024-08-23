Scorpio: You’re set to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. If you’ve invested in overseas property, today could bring an opportunity to sell it at a profit. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents—silence is sometimes more valuable than speaking carelessly. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so show them you care. Travel may spark a romantic connection. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, allowing you to indulge in something creative. If you've been longing for your spouse's affection, today will be especially fulfilling. Consider using your free time to work on personal development—it's a productive way to spend the day. Remedy: Spread joy by giving chocolates or toffees to young girls, as children are a reflection of the divine.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.