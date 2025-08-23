Scorpio: Be mindful of your diet today and avoid overeating or indulging in high-calorie foods. A sibling may seek financial help, which could add to your burden for the moment, but the situation is likely to improve soon. At home, plan something fun and different to strengthen family bonds. For some, a new romance may blossom, lifting your spirits and keeping you cheerful. Spending time with the younger members of your family will also bring joy and laughter. If you’ve been feeling weighed down lately, today may bring a refreshing sense of blessings. Cherish these moments with your loved ones, as family time is truly priceless. Remedy: Carry a copper coin or a piece of copper with you to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.45 pm.