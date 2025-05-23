Scorpio: Your smile has the power to lift your spirits and ward off feelings of gloom. If you're traveling today, be especially cautious with your belongings—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. An old misunderstanding may finally be resolved, as someone who once held resentment toward you may seek reconciliation. In matters of the heart, your bond remains strong—nothing can come between you and your loved one. Today offers you ample time for self-care and personal fulfillment. Whether it’s diving into a good book, enjoying your favorite music, or simply relaxing, embrace this opportunity to recharge. Contrary to the belief that marriage is only about physical connection, today you’ll discover a deeper, more meaningful expression of love. Though work demands might feel overwhelming, there's a silver lining—focused effort can help you sharpen your skills and grow professionally. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11.10 am to 1.30 pm.