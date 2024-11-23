Scorpio: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Avoid entertaining requests for business credit, as it may lead to complications. Don’t let family tensions distract you—challenging times often come with valuable life lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, use the moment to reflect and grow. Bring excitement to your love life by planning a trip to a scenic picnic spot. People born under your zodiac sign are fascinating—they thrive in the company of friends yet equally cherish solitude. Today, you’ll find a perfect balance and carve out some much-needed “me time.” Your spouse will bring a playful touch to the day, reminding you of the mischievous moments of your youth. After a long week, treat yourself to something special—you deserve it! The experience may be even more enjoyable if you invite your friends to join in. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.