Scorpio: Some family members may irritate you with their jealousy, but it’s important to stay calm; losing your temper could escalate the situation. Keep in mind, what can’t be changed must be accepted. Married couples might need to spend significantly on their children’s education today. Your timely help could save someone’s life, bringing pride to your family and inspiring others. Plan something special for the evening, and make it as romantic as possible. You’ll have opportunities to showcase your talents today, but be mindful of distractions. Sometimes, you lose focus and waste time, and today might be one of those days. Your partner will go above and beyond to make you feel truly happy. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.