Scorpio: Don't hold back from sharing your thoughts today. Let go of self-doubt—it only adds complexity to your challenges and slows your progress. Speaking your mind will help you reclaim your confidence and approach the day with a genuine smile. If you've been struggling financially, a surprising source of income could appear today, offering relief and resolving multiple issues at once. Your children may need your support with their school projects, giving you a chance to connect and guide them. Today, you and your partner may feel completely in sync, as if the world fades into the background—just the two of you, cherishing your bond. A journey taken with career growth in mind may show promise, but be sure to consult your parents first to avoid any misunderstandings later. You might find yourself dreaming of a fitness routine and body renewal—just remember, turning plans into action is the real win. And as for your marriage, today will remind you what a beautiful blessing it truly is. Remedy: For professional success, accept a donation of rice from your mother or an elderly woman, wrap it in a white cloth, and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.