Scorpio: Expectant mothers should be especially cautious while walking on smooth surfaces and should avoid standing near someone who is smoking, as it could negatively impact the unborn child. You may benefit from commissions, dividends, or royalties. If certain people are bothering you, try to ignore them. Your sweetheart will miss you throughout the day, so plan a special surprise to make it memorable. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. There may be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, which could create tension in your marriage. A candlelight dinner with someone special might help you unwind from the week’s stress. Remedy: For improved health, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to poor and needy individuals.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.