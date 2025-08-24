Scorpio: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, causing some tension, but joy will ultimately outweigh any disappointment. If you aspire to build financial security, start cultivating the habit of saving from today. Children may demand your attention, yet their presence will also bring happiness. Matters of love might face some disapproval, but meaningful connections with experienced individuals will offer valuable lessons. You will have ample time to share with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply cherished by your care and affection. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, the day promises beautiful moments with your better half. Remedy: Gift your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.