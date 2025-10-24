SCORPIO

Abundant energy exists despite workplace pressures. Financial planning with spouse occurs productively. Witty nature makes you popular at social gatherings. Loved ones receive abundant affection and quality time. Walking under clear skies in nature brings peace. Mental calm benefits you throughout the day. Your marriage shines brilliantly. Start fresh projects with positive mindset. Remedy: Distribute milk to the poor for satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.