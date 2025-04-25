Scorpio: A sense of discomfort may unsettle your peace of mind, but a friend will step in with valuable support to help you navigate your challenges. Listening to calming music can also ease your tension. You're well aware of the value of money, and the savings you make today could prove to be a lifeline in times of need. Old friends may reappear with encouragement and assistance, offering a comforting presence. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they might be fleeting—enjoy the moment without expecting permanence. Stepping out and networking with influential people could open new doors. Your day with your life partner is likely to feel more harmonious than usual, bringing a sense of warmth and contentment. However, avoid investing in stocks or companies you're unfamiliar with, especially without discussing it with trusted associates. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positive energy and clarity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.