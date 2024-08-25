Scorpio: Spend some time with close friends to unwind. Financial issues may be resolved today, bringing you some monetary gains. Be cautious, as someone you trust might not be fully honest with you, but your persuasive skills will help you overcome upcoming challenges. You'll find yourself lost in romantic thoughts and memories of the past. If you plan to travel for better career opportunities, ensure you have your parents' approval to avoid objections later. Avoid wasting your free time on unnecessary arguments, as they may leave you feeling upset by day's end. By the end of the day, you’ll realize how truly beautiful your marriage is. Remedy: Store water in a green glass bottle and keep it in the sun; this simple practice will bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.