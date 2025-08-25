Scorpio: Today’s leisure time is best spent in sports and outdoor activities, which will bring you both energy and joy. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, but an unexpected family revelation could leave you surprised. Your love life may face some controversies, so handle situations with care. It’s also a favorable day to connect with influential people and share your new ideas. In your spare time, playing a game can refresh your mind, but remain cautious as there is a slight risk of an accident—stay alert throughout the day. Meanwhile, your partner’s laziness might delay or disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to strengthen harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.