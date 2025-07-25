Scorpio: Focus on improving your health and refining your overall personality—it will pave the way for a more fulfilling life. If financial concerns are weighing on you, don’t hesitate to seek guidance from an elder on budgeting and saving. Your quick wit and charm will make you stand out at social events. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today—your empathy will deepen your bond. You may feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit hobbies or activities you loved as a child. A beautiful day lies ahead with your spouse—one that could become a cherished memory. A gentle pull toward spirituality may guide your actions today. You might attend a yoga session, read a thought-provoking spiritual text, or find inspiration from a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Incorporating cardamom—symbolic of Mercury—into your daily diet can help enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.