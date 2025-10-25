Scorpio

Expectant mothers should be extra cautious. Smart saving is possible, and you may secure your finances well today. Your child’s achievement brings happiness. Romantic feelings are strong. Making time for yourself will pay off, with the possibility of learning valuable lessons for the future. Love goes beyond the physical—deep bonds can grow stronger. Practice flexibility in interactions with others. Remedy: Use copper (or gold) spoons while eating for better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.