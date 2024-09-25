Scorpio: You may spend time engaging in sports to maintain your physical stamina. Financial improvements will allow you to settle any long-standing dues and bills. Be mindful during conversations—if things don’t go smoothly, you might lose your temper and say something you'll regret, so think before you speak. Don’t let yourself be overly submissive in love. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating major business deals. Today, you'll have some free time, which can be used for meditation, helping you stay mentally at peace. Regularly surprise your partner to make them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: To enjoy happiness in family life, donate pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.