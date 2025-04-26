Scorpio: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Share your ambitions with elder family members — they will do their best to support you. The power of love will give you a renewed reason to cherish life. Your quick and effective responses to challenges will earn you recognition. Today, your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists here on earth. While sharing your experiences, you might be tempted to exaggerate to make them sound more exciting — it’s best to avoid doing so. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to a sadhu to make your day more fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.