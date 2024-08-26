Scorpio: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Consider investing any extra money in real estate. Take a moment to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. A new romance might lift your spirits, keeping you in a cheerful mood. A new partnership could hold promise today. Make the most of your time—if you have some to spare, try engaging in something creative instead of letting it go to waste. If you believe marriage is about compromise, today you'll realize it's one of the best things that ever happened to you.

Remedy: Enhance family harmony and happiness by distributing sour treats like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe to young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM.