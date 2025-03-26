Scorpio: A lot will depend on your shoulders today, so maintaining a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. Be cautious, as there is a risk of losing or having a valuable possession stolen—take extra care of your belongings. Spending quality time with family through social activities will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Your love life is set to bloom beautifully today. However, fresh challenges may arise at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with diplomacy. Keep your emotions in check and avoid sharing too much with others. On the bright side, your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony today. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.