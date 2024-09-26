Scorpio: Take extra care of your health today. While your financial situation will be stable, it's important to avoid overspending or purchasing unnecessary items. This is a favorable time for pursuing a matrimonial alliance. Plan something special for the evening, making it as romantic as possible. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is evident. In the midst of a hectic routine, finding time for yourself can be challenging, but today offers the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge. You may also receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby for both physical and mental well-being, as the color yellow is known to uplift moods.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9.30 am.