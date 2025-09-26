Scorpio: Engage yourself in activities that help you stay calm and composed. Financial matters are likely to be resolved today, bringing monetary gains. Children may test your patience, but with love and warmth, you can handle the situation gracefully—remember, affection always wins hearts. A chance encounter with someone who truly appeals to you is on the cards. Travel plans, however, may face last-minute changes or postponement. At home, your spouse will shower you with praise and affection, rekindling love in your relationship. Your family may also seek your presence and support, so make time for them to strengthen bonds. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.