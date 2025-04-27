Scorpio: Daydreaming alone won't bring results—you need to take concrete steps to meet your family's expectations. Today, support from your brother or sister could bring you valuable benefits. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will open doors to new friendships. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with bliss. Stay focused on your work and keep your priorities clear. Some unsettling news from your in-laws may leave you feeling down, leading to moments of deep reflection. However, your married life will feel more vibrant and colorful than ever today. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider offering a flag or banner at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.