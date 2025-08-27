Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health supporting you throughout. Speculative activities may bring profits. Friends are likely to make your day lively by planning something exciting for the evening. In love, however, your relationship might face some disapproval. At work, avoid giving excuses, as your boss will expect results—focus on your tasks to stay in his good books. You may prefer solitude in your free time rather than socializing. Some family tensions could arise, but by the end of the day, your spouse’s affection will bring you comfort. Remedy: Keeping a yellow cloth or handkerchief in your pocket or wallet will prove auspicious for business growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.