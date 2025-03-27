Scorpio: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy activities with friends. However, stay cautious and avoid questionable financial deals. It’s a wonderful day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your bonds. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend and cherishing their presence, even in their absence. With a busy schedule, rest may be limited as unfinished tasks demand your attention. However, you’ll still manage to spend quality time with your closest friends. Happiness and harmony will prevail in your married life today, making it a joyful and fulfilling day. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by placing reed over windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.