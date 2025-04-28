Scorpio: Your health will remain strong despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a true commitment. Financial improvement is on the horizon. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy and celebration to the whole family. However, be cautious—secret affairs could damage your reputation. Stay alert in business dealings to protect yourself from potential deceit. Focus on completing your tasks on time, remembering that someone at home eagerly awaits your return. Be mindful, as neighbors might reveal private aspects of your married life in a way that could cause misunderstanding among family and friends. Remedy: Wearing green-colored shoes can enhance happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.