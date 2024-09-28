Scorpio: Take care of your health and organize your affairs today. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it, which could strain your finances. A festive mood at home will help relieve your stress, so be sure to join in rather than staying on the sidelines. Don’t let yourself feel controlled in your romantic relationship. It's a good day for relaxation and entertainment, although your spouse might be too occupied to spend much time with you. If you're struggling with personal issues, consider consulting a psychologist for support. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry it with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.45 am.