Scorpio: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances, as you may lose valuable belongings in an intoxicated state. Be considerate, especially with those who genuinely care for you. Stay cautious, as there is a risk of losing a friendship today. Admitting your mistakes at work will work in your favor, but take time to analyze how you can improve. If you’ve hurt someone, offer a sincere apology—everyone makes mistakes, but only the unwise repeat them. Steer clear of people who waste your time. A major expense may lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them among the needy for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.