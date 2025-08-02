Scorpio: Your sharp intellect will be your greatest strength in overcoming personal challenges. Staying positive is key—your mindset will shape your ability to face and rise above any difficulties. Since unexpected expenses can arise at any time, it’s wise to plan your finances carefully and start saving wherever possible. Be cautious today, as someone may attempt to cause trouble. With certain forces working against you, avoid any confrontational behavior. If you must address past issues, do so with dignity and restraint. When going out with your partner, let your true personality shine. Authenticity in both appearance and behavior will make the experience more meaningful. The day may bring a mix of uplifting and unsettling events, leaving you a bit emotionally drained. However, your spouse’s love and support will remind you of how wonderful it is to have a caring life partner. You may receive some stern advice or criticism from your father or elder brother. Rather than reacting negatively, try to understand their words—they may hold valuable lessons for your growth. Remedy: To enhance harmony in family life, consider engraving and keeping a Shukra Yantra on a piece of silver.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.