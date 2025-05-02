Scorpio: Progress may feel out of reach lately, largely due to a pessimistic mindset. It's time to recognize how worry has clouded your clarity and stalled your momentum. Shift your focus to the brighter side—once you do, you’ll notice a positive change in your decision-making. Today is favorable for financial matters. You may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending dues, or seek support for new ventures. However, be cautious—friends might overstep boundaries in your personal life, so maintain your space with grace. Love fills your day with warmth and color, though an old issue may stir up a disagreement with your beloved by evening. Be mindful—doubting your partner’s sincerity could cast a shadow over your relationship in the days to come. You may find yourself lost in your phone, browsing endlessly, only to regret the time spent later. Try to be present and intentional with your time. This is a great day to map out your future. With fewer distractions, you can think clearly—but keep your plans grounded in reality rather than lofty dreams. Remedy: Enhance harmony at home by donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.