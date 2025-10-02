Scorpio: Outings, parties, and leisure trips will keep your mood upbeat today. You may receive support and benefits from your brother or sister. Patience might be limited, so be careful with your words, as harsh remarks could upset those around you. Tensions in your own life may also affect your spouse. Pending projects and plans are likely to take their final shape, but you may not get enough time to spend with those closest to your heart. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could cause some disappointment. Remedy: Gift a pair of white or crystal artificial ducks to your partner to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.