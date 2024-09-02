Scorpio: Work pressure and tension at home might cause some stress today. However, you could discover new sources of income through your connections. An evening at the movies or dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and lift your spirits. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval. At work, things could take a positive turn if you simply greet the person who dislikes you. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you might plan to do so today, but unexpected work could interfere with those plans. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but everything should resolve smoothly by the end of the day. Remedy: Supporting and serving physically challenged individuals will promote great health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.