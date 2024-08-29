Scorpio: For the sake of your health, avoid raising your voice. Today, you may learn how to better accumulate and save money, putting it to good use. Celebrate your wife's achievements and share in her success and good fortune with genuine and generous appreciation. A new romantic connection may lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood. Female colleagues will be especially helpful in completing new tasks. However, today might be one of those days when things don't go exactly as planned. Your spouse may bring back memories from your teenage years, including some mischievous moments. Remedy: Reciting "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times today will contribute to good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.