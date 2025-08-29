Scorpio: Your impulsive actions may unintentionally hurt a friend today, so tread carefully. If you have invested in overseas property, this could be the right time to sell, bringing you good profits. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel cherished—their loneliness and worries will ease with your affection. After all, life’s true purpose is to make it less difficult for one another. Love will stir deep emotions, keeping you restless through the night. In your free time, you may feel drawn to religious or spiritual activities, but avoid unnecessary arguments that could disturb your peace. You will enjoy special moments of closeness with your partner, though minor health issues might arise. A family outing to malls or shopping complexes is likely, but keep an eye on expenses. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.